Happy Singles' Day! Yes, November 11 is marked as Singles' Day in China. Although it is more of a shopping festival to celebrate bachelorhood, it is a day dedicated to all singles out there. While you may see people around you in a relationship, you may feel a little lonely or wanting to be in love with someone. But it is also about realising that you are enough. You may not necessarily need a partner with you. The day 11:11 is represented with one (1) as a single person. On this day, singles look forward to share messages, images and greetings which they can send everyone and rejoice their singlehood. So on this Singles' Day 2020, we have got you a collection of beautiful messages, quotes and 11:11 images which you can send to all you single friends and enjoy this celebration with pride. These Single Day messages and greetings along with GIFs and WhatsApp stickers are all for free download online.

Singles' Day is actually an unofficial Chinese holiday that celebrates single people and a concept that got popularised by shopping site Alibaba. Since the year 2009, big sales are announced on this day and it has sparked as a trend to splurge and celebrate singlehood. But places other than China also mark this day and exchange greetings, messages and Happy Singles' Day images with one another. You have landed on the perfect page, if you are looking for Happy Singles' Day 2020 messages, Happy Singles' Day quotes, Singles' Day images, greetings and SMS to send your single friends. We also bring you some WhatsApp stickers which you can send via the messaging app. Twitter Love Stories Trend Under #WeMetOnTwitter, BUT It’s the Funny Single Memes and Jokes That Are Winning the Internet.

Singles'-Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: To Love Oneself Is the Beginning of Journey of Love. Happy Singles’ Day!

Singles' Day Wishes 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Staying Single Is Much Better Than Staying in a Flawed Relationship. Happy Singles’ Day!

Singles' Day Wishes 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Don’t Run Around People Who Don’t Know Your Value. Stay Single, Stay Happy. Happy Singles’ Day!

Singles Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Staying Single Means a Lot of Things in Life, It Actually Helps in Developing a Strong Character and Teaches You to Enjoy Life Without Being Dependent on Someone Else. Happy Singles’ Day!

Singles' Day messages 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: If You Are Single Then Enjoy Solitude As Your Favorite Companion. Happy Singles’ Day!

Single GIFs

WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send wishes to your friends via WhatsApp animated stickers.

