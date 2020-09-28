Happy Son's Day 2020! After the celebration of International Daughter's Day yesterday in some parts of the world, today marks the celebration of National Son's Day. There are different dates on which Son's Day is marked in different parts around the world. In some places of the US it is Sons Day today. This day is dedicated to celebrating sons and parents who raise the boys. Each child is special, irrespective of their gender but Sons day is just a celebration that honours the boy child. One of the ways to send your greetings for the day is to exchange wishes, quotes, images and messages with everyone. On this Sons Day 2020, we bring you a collection of Happy Sons Day 2020 images, messages, quotes and greetings to send and share with the boys in your family. When is National Son's Day 2020? Know Date and Significance Dedicated to Honour the Boy Child in Your Family!

The exact history of who started Sons Day is not known, but it is celebrated in the United States today. It honours the boy members in the family and also respects those who raise them. On this day, we have brought you a special collection of images, messages with quotes along with WhatsApp stickers as well to send all boys today. It could be your brothers, elderly male members of the family. You can send special quotes and images and we have got you a collection of the same, all for free download. Scroll on to find the best messages, wishes and greetings for Son's Day 2020. When Is Son's Day 2020? From Men's Day to Father's Day to Boyfriend's Day, Here's The Full List of Dates of Events Dedicated to the Males in Our Society.

Sons Day messages (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message Reads: I love my son” because he makes me a proud parent with his good deeds…. Thanks for being such a wonderful son. Best wishes on this special day. Happy Sons Day 2020!

Message Reads: "Happy is the son whose faith in his mother remains unchallenged." - Louisa May Alcott

Message Reads: Happy Son's Day 2020 to my Beloved Son!

Sons Day wishes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Message Reads: I love the little boy you are now and the man you will become. Happy Son's Day!

Love You Son GIF

We hope the above messages, images and greetings with quotes help you to send your heartfelt wishes for the day today.

