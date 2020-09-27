National Daughters' Day is celebrated every year on fourth Sunday of September. So International Daughters' Day 2020 is being marked on fourth September 27. On this day, people honour the girl children of the family and make them feel special. While everyone celebrates the daughters today, it is a constant query to know when is the observance of Son's Day. There are numerous days which are dedicated to celebration of daughter and son respectively. National Son's Day is celebrated on March 4 while some people say it is marked on September 28. So maybe the location differs but the entire idea is to celebrate the boy children. Daughter's Day 2020 Dates From India to the US to Canada! Know When Daughters Day is Celebrated in Countries Around the World.

Just like Daughters' Day that honours all girls, Sons Day is meant for the boys. It is about making them feel special and tell them how and what important role they play in the larger society. These observances have different dates in different countries. There is a collective observance that celebrates both the daughter and sons. So a National Son and Daughter’s Day is marked on August 11 every year.

National Sons Day is marked to recognize the special importance of raising sons. Sons too grow up to be future fathers, leaders and role models. So it stresses on importance of raising boys and providing them a safe environment to learn. This day also honours those parents who are raising sons. So the dates can differ globally and the exact details about who started this observance is not known yet. But there are two major dates that observe this day, March 4 and September 28 for Sons Day.

