Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 Wishes, Greeting Cards and Images: Teachers’ Day is a special occasion celebrated annually that is dedicated to appreciating and honouring teachers for their invaluable contributions in the lives of students and society at large. This annual event is celebrated every year on September 5 in India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a teacher, philosopher, and the second President of India. Teacher's Day presents a perfect opportunity to show gratitude towards the teachers who instil good qualities in us and make the person we are today! This year, Teachers’ Day 2025 falls on Friday, September 5. To celebrate Teacher’s Day 2025, people usually share Teacher's Day messages and quotes, Happy ​​Teacher's Day 2025 wishes, ​​Teacher's Day WhatsApp messages, ​​Teacher's Day images, and HD wallpapers with family and Friends. Happy Teachers’ Day Greetings and Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Teachers’ Day Images, HD Wallpapers and Quotes To Honour the Educators.

Teachers’ Day serves as a reminder of the important role teachers play in imparting values such as discipline, empathy, and resilience. They act as mentors, motivators, and role models in a student’s journey. Hence, this day is all about recognising the lifelong impact teachers have on society. You can also download these Happy ​​Teacher's Day 2025 wishes and send them as Facebook status, wishes and ​​Teacher's Day WhatsApp stickers with your loved ones. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Quotes on Teachers: Wish Happy Teachers’ Day With These Inspirational Sayings, Images and Messages To Honour the Former President of India.

Heartfelt Teachers’ Day Wishes To Honour Your Mentors (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers’ Day! Thank You for Being a Guiding Light and Inspiring Us Every Day.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2025 Messages To Share Online (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful Teachers’ Day Filled With Respect, Love, and Gratitude.

Inspirational Quotes on Teachers and Education (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Teachers Like You Shape the Future With Wisdom and Kindness. Happy Teachers’ Day!

Beautiful Teachers’ Day Images and Wallpapers for Free Download (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Teachers’ Day, May You Be Blessed With Happiness, Health, and Success.

Teachers’ Day Greetings To Express Gratitude and Respect (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Teachings Go Beyond Books and Classrooms. Happy Teachers’ Day to a True Mentor!

Short and Sweet WhatsApp Status & Captions for Teachers’ Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Nurturing Dreams and Building Strong Foundations. Wishing You a Happy Teachers’ Day!

Happy Teachers' Day 2025 Greetings, Inspirational Quotes & Messages To Send On September 5

On Teacher’s Day, schools and colleges organise cultural programs, competitions, and fun activities every year to express gratitude towards teachers. Some schools also hold teaching sessions where students dress up as teachers and conduct classes, giving them a glimpse into the efforts and responsibilities of teaching.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).