Ugadi 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day That Ushers In the New Year

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Ugadi 2020 will be celebrated on March 25. Also spelt as, Yugadi, the festival is the New Year’s Day for the Hindus of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. This colourful, musical and flavoursome celebration is a feast for people living in these regions of India. The preparations to welcome the New Year begins at least a week before, because of the amount of food and decorations involved. Homes are already cleaned. So, what does Ugadi include? What is the significance of Ugadi? In this article, explore the variant traditions and historical aspects of Ugadi. Know Ugadi 2020 date, history, significance and celebrations that ushers in the New Year.

Ugadi 2020 Date

Ugadi usually falls in the months of March or April. It is the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. This year, Ugadi 2020 will be celebrated on March 25.

Ugadi History, Significance and Celebrations

Ugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words ‘yuga’ (age) and ‘adi’ (beginning), “the beginning of the new age.” It has been an important and historic festival of the Hindus, with medieval texts and inscriptions recording significant charitable donations to Hindu temples and community centres. People in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala celebrate the festival. According to legends, Ugadi is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna’s Niryaana begun in the early hours of the fortnight of Chaitra. The preparations for the festival usually start a week ahead. Houses are cleaned, people buy new clothes and items, decorate the entrance of their home with mango leaves. Unique dishes are prepared for the occasion. Chaitra Navratri 2020 Dos and Don'ts: 10 Important Things to Keep in Mind During Nine-Night Festival to Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Ugadi also marks the onset of spring. The Hindus in Maharashtra observe a similar festival on the same day as Gudi Padwa. Now that you know, so many exciting things about the Ugadi, celebrate with pomp and enthusiasm.