Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a prominent festival celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka as the first day of the new year. The festival marks a fresh start and is celebrated with immense joy, spirituality, and enthusiasm. Ugadi 2025 will be observed on Sunday, March 30, coinciding with the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Luni-Solar calendar. Ugadi falls on the same date as Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year observance in Maharashtra. It will mark the Telugu New Year 2025 and Kannada New Year 2025 celebrations. But how is Ugadi celebrated? What are the important rituals taking place on Ugadi? Also, what is Ugadi 2025 Telugu Year name? Let us look into all these important questions related to Ugadi observance. Gudi Padwa 2025 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Marathi New Year? Know the Significance and Rituals Related to Spring Festival Celebrated by Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

Ugadi 2025 Date and Shubh Muhurat

For 2025, the Pratipada Tithi (the first day of the lunar month) will begin on March 29 at 04:27 PM and end on March 30 at 12:49 PM. This period is considered the most auspicious time for celebrating Ugadi, as it marks the beginning of a new year according to the Luni-Solar calendar used in many regions of India.

Ugadi 2025 Telugu Year Name

Ugadi 2025 Telugu Year Name is - Viśvāvasu విశ్వావసు (ధనం సమృద్ధిగా ఉంటుంది). In 2025, the Ugadi Samvatsara (the Telugu New Year) will be the "Viśvāvasu" year, which is the 39th year in the 60-year cycle of the Hindu calendar.

Significance of Ugadi

Ugadi holds great significance as it marks the start of a new Samvatsara, a sixty-year cycle in the Hindu calendar. Each of these Samvatsaras is named differently, and Ugadi signals the arrival of a new cycle. This new year is observed with the hope of bringing prosperity, happiness, and spiritual growth. The day is celebrated by people of Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi communities, although it is known by different names in various regions.

In Maharashtra, the same day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa, with similar customs and rituals, but Ugadi is more specifically associated with Telugu and Kannada communities. Both festivals occur on the same day and share common customs, reflecting the unity of Indian cultural practices.

Celebrating Ugadi: Rituals and Traditions

Ugadi is celebrated with a series of rituals that have been passed down through generations. The day usually begins with an oil bath, which is considered a purifying ritual to cleanse both the body and the soul. The oil bath is followed by special prayers to seek blessings for health, wealth, and prosperity in the coming year.

Another important tradition on Ugadi is the consumption of Neem leaves along with Mishri (sugar). This ritual has deep symbolic meaning, as the bitter Neem leaves represent life's challenges, while the sweet Mishri symbolises the sweet moments of life. Together, they remind devotees that life is a balance of both bitter and sweet experiences. It is believed that consuming Neem with Mishri purifies the body and mind, helping individuals to face the year ahead with strength and positivity.

Families often decorate their homes with mango leaves and rangolis, adding to the festive atmosphere. People also wear new clothes to mark the new beginnings and visit temples to offer prayers for a prosperous year.

Ugadi is a significant festival that brings families and communities together to celebrate the new year. The traditions of taking an oil bath, consuming Neem leaves and Mishri, and offering prayers to the deities all symbolise the desire for a prosperous and peaceful year. Whether it’s through prayers, customs, or cultural activities, Ugadi marks a new beginning and sets the tone for a year filled with spiritual growth and success.

