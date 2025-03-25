Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, marks the New Year in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar (March-April), this year it will be observed on Sunday, 30 March. The festival signifies the beginning of a new era and the onset of spring. The word “Ugadi” is derived from Sanskrit, where “yuga” means age and “adi” means beginning, symbolising a fresh start filled with hope and renewal. Ugadi 2025 is on March 30 and to celebrate the Telugu New Year, we bring you Ugadi 2025 wishes, greetings, Happy Yugadi images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and quotes.

Preparations for Ugadi begin days in advance, with homes being thoroughly cleaned and decorated with fresh mango leaves and rangoli. On the day of the festival, devotees take a ritualistic oil bath and wear new clothes. Special prayers are offered to seek blessings for prosperity and happiness. A unique highlight of the celebration is the preparation of “Ugadi Pachadi,” a dish made with six ingredients—tamarind, jaggery, neem flowers, salt, chili, and raw mango—representing the six flavors of life: sweet, sour, bitter, salty, spicy, and tangy. As you observe Ugadi 2025, share these Ugadi 2025 wishes, greetings, Happy Yugadi images, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and quotes.

Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Joyful and Blessed Ugadi. May This Year Be Your Best One Yet.

Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Ugadi Bring You Peace, Prosperity, and Success in All Your Endeavours.

Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Prosperous Ugadi Filled With Love, Laughter, and Blessings From Above.

Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Ugadi Bring You Happiness, Prosperity, and Success in All Your Endeavours.

Ugadi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Joyful and Blessed Ugadi. May This Year Be Filled With Love, Laughter, and Prosperity.

Ugadi is a time for spiritual reflection and new beginnings. Many people consult almanacs (Panchangam) to learn about the astrological predictions for the year ahead. It is also considered an auspicious time for starting new ventures, buying property, or making important life decisions. Temples and homes are filled with chants, prayers, and the vibrant energy of the festival. The festival has deep cultural and historical significance. It is believed to be the day when Lord Brahma created the universe and the start of the Kaliyuga era. Ugadi celebrates the rhythm of life, emphasising the blend of joy, challenges, and change, while inspiring individuals to embrace positivity and gratitude as they step into a new year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).