Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is observed on the fourteenth lunar day of the waxing moon fortnight of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in the month of November. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 will be observed on November 6, Sunday. On this day, devotees worship both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva together. According to Shiv Purana, on this auspicious day, Lord Vishnu went to Varanasi to worship Lord Shiva. Therefore, it is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Varanasi a day before Dev Deepawali. As you observe Vaikhunta Chaturdashi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated wishes that you can share with loved ones as greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to celebrate this auspicious festival. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Puja Rituals of the Festival Dedicated to Worshipping Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Lord Vishnu pledged to worship Lord Shiva with a thousand lotus flowers but later found that one of the thousand flowers was missing. Therefore, he plucked his one eye which is compared to the lotus flower and offered it in place of the missing flower. Lord Shiva was pleased to see Lord Vishnu’s devotion and he not only restored the plucked eye but also rewarded him with the gift of the Sudarshan Chakra which is the most powerful and sacred weapon of Lord Vishnu. Here are Vaikhunta Chaturdashi 2022 wishes that you can share as greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS to celebrate this auspicious festival with your loved ones.

The puja is performed at two different times on this day. The devotees of Lord Vishnu prefer to worship him in the Hindu midnight known as Nishitha and devotees of Lord Shiva prefer to worship at dawn called Arunodaya. Wishing everyone a Happy Vaikhunta Chaturdashi 2022!

