Vesak is a Buddhist festival observed mainly in South Asia, Southeast Asia, Tibet, and Mongolia. Vesak 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 5. Vesak is the most important Buddhist festival. It is also known as Buddha Purnima, Buddha Jayanti or Buddha Day. The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautam Buddha in Theravada, Tibetan Buddhism and Navayana. As you observe Vesak 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Happy Vesak Day 2023 wishes, Buddha Purnima messages and Buddha Jayanti 2023 greetings you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Vesak has been derived from Pali term "vesakha" or the Sanskrit word "Vaisakha" which is the lunar month of Vaisakh, considered the month of Buddha’s birth. In South Asian tradition, Vesak is celebrated on the full moon day of the Vaisakh month, and it marks the birth, enlightenment and ultimate passing away of Buddha. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Vesak 2023.

Happy Vesak Day 2023 Wishes & Buddha Purnima Images

Happy Vesak (File Image)

Happy Vesak Day 2023 Wishes & Buddha Purnima Images

Happy Vesak (File Image)

Happy Vesak Day 2023 Wishes & Buddha Purnima Images

Happy Vesak (File Image)

Happy Vesak Day 2023 Wishes & Buddha Purnima Images

Happy Vesak (File Image)

On this day, the Buddhist followers get together in various temples and hoist the Buddhist flag while singing hymns in praise of the holy triple gem, the Buddha, the dharma and the Sangha. Wishing everyone Happy Vesak 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 07:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).