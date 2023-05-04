Buddha Purnima 2023 (also known as Buddha Jayanti) will be celebrated on May 5. This annual observance falls on the full moon day in the month of Vaishakh and is also known as Vesak. An important day for the followers of Buddhism across the world, Buddha Purnima marks the day that Lord Buddha was born. To celebrate this day, people are sure to share Happy Buddha Purnima 2023 wishes and messages, Buddha’s Birthday 2023 greetings, Buddha Purnima images and Buddha Jayanti wallpapers, quotes and sayings By Gautam Buddha, Happy Buddha’s Birthday WhatsApp stickers and Vesak 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaishakh. It is important to note that the exact date of Buddha’s birth is not known. But Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year in the Baisakh month of the Buddhist calendar and the Bikram Sambat Hindu calendar. According to Buddhist experts, Gautama Buddha was born c. 563–483 BCE in Lumbini, Nepal. Five Buddhist Temples Around the World That Will Astonish You.

As we prepare to celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023 on May 5

Buddha Purnima Images & Buddha Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpapers

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

Buddha Purnima GIF Greetings

To celebrate Buddha’s birthday, people often visit the Buddha temples across the country. The celebration of Buddha’s Birthday is not restricted to India. People who follow Buddhism in various parts of South Asia also mark this day with great fervour and enthusiasm. Gautam Buddha’s story, his path to enlightenment and his key learnings of Buddhism are all shared and discussed by believers on this day. Many people also believe Buddha Purnima to be the day of Gautam Buddha’s enlightenment. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and Blessed Buddha Purnima 2023!

