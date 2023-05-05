Buddha Purnima 2023 will be marked on May 5. Every year, this celebration is considered to be of utmost importance for followers of Buddhism worldwide. Celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Vaishakh or Baishakh, this day is also known as Buddha’s Birthday or Vesak by many. To commemorate Buddha Purnima 2023, people are sure to share Happy Buddha’s Birthday 2023 wishes and messages, Buddha Purnima 2023 greetings, Buddha’s Birthday images and wallpapers, Buddha Purnima 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Buddha Purnima WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Buddha Purnima is celebrated every year on the full moon day in the month of Baishakh or Vaishakh. The Purnima Tithi for Buddha Purnima 2023 will begin on May 4 at 11.44 pm and go on till 11.03 pm on May 5. This day is also known as Vaishakh Purnima. The celebration of Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha - the founder of Buddhism. To celebrate this day, people often visit Buddhist temples, come together as a community and spread the learnings and messaging of Gautam Buddha and Buddhism.

As we celebrate Buddha Purnima 2023, here are some Happy Buddha's Birthday 2023 wishes and messages, Buddha Purnima 2023 greetings, Buddha Purnima images and wallpapers, Buddha Purnima 2023 quotes and sayings, Happy Buddha Purnima WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Buddha Purnima (File Image)

It is important to note that while Buddha Purnima is celebrated as Gautam Buddha’s Birthday every year, the actual date of this observance is not known for sure. The celebrations are based on the speculations of historians and believers. Here’s wishing everyone a happy Buddha Purnima 2023!

