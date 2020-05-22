Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 HD Images & Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Selamat Hari Raya Greetings, Facebook Quotes, SMS And Messages to Share on the Festival

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be soon observed with grand celebrations across countries. Ahead of Eid, during the final days of Ramadan, Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Eid al-Fitr as Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The day is celebrated by following various customs and traditions. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 begins on the evening of May 23 and ends on May 24. The terms Hari Raya Puasa means "Day of Celebration" and is observed in Singapore and Malaysia. This festival is marked at the end of Ramadan that is one month of fasting and prayers. While this year you can't celebrate the day with your loved ones, you can wish them with some lovely greetings. On Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020, we bring to you Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri HD Images and Wallpaper for free download. Our list of wishes also includes Hari Raya Aidilfitri WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, SMS and messages to send to you loved ones this festive season. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Selamat Hari Raya Messages, Facebook Wishes and GIFs to Keep Up the Festive Spirit!

Hari Raya Aidilfitri holds a lot of importance among the Malaysian Muslims. They greet each other saying ‘Selamat Hari Raya,’ on this day. People also say 'Maaf Zahir Dan Batin' along with Hari Raya Aidilfitri messages, which can be translated to English means as 'I seek forgiveness from you.' Meanwhile, wish your loved ones with these images and wishes this year. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Selamat Hari Raya HD Images, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Send Greetings on This Festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Embrace the Festival With Pure Heart. Selamat Hari Raya, My Friend.

Facebook Greetings Read: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish Your Family and Friends With Exclusive Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri Messages and Hari Raya Wishes for Love. Wish Everyone Around You Good Luck and Prosperity With Messages Wishing You and Your Family Selamat Hari Raya.

Facebook Greetings Read: Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talk About Miles, and We Are Far Apart. But Talk About the Heart and We Are Close Together.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, you can also use the medium to send wishes and greetings. You can download Hari Raya Aidilfitri WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones. We wish you a Happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri!