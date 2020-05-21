Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Selamat Hari Raya Messages, Facebook Wishes and GIFs to Keep Up the Festive Spirit!

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 is almost here, and we cannot keep our calm. We are on the final days of the Holy month of Ramadan. Muslims in Malaysia celebrate Eid al-Fitr as Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The festival is equally joyous filled with lots of traditions and emotions. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 will begin on the evening of May 23 and end on May 24. This year’s celebration could be quite different because of the pandemic, but certainly cannot come in the way to the festive spirit of people living in Malaysia. Sending Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes and messages via WhatsApp, and other messenger apps are one way to celebrate the occasion virtually. In this article, we bring you, Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 messages, HD images, Hari Raya wishes and greetings to send along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook and Instagram posts.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is a significant festival for Malaysian Muslims. ‘Selamat Hari Raya,’ is the traditional greeting, and the phrase means ‘Happy Hari Raya.’ Besides, people also share ‘Maaf Zahir Dan Batin,’ along with Hari Raya Aidilfitri HD images and messages, the phrase of which translated in English means, ‘I seek forgiveness from you.’ There are traditional observances, and people also prepare special meals to have with friends and family on the day of the celebration. Although, this year’s festive is bound to be different, one can still make Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 memorable, by sending greetings to remember their near ones, virtually. Download these Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 messages, HD images, WhatsApp sticker wishes, and Facebook greetings to send Selamat Hari Raya greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Talk About Miles, and We Are Far Apart. But Talk About the Heart and We Are Close Together.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to All Who Are Celebrating and Happy Holiday to the Rest. May This Festival Brings You Immense Love and Joy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Pray to Allah and Offer Your Sacrifices, Here’s Hoping That All Your Wishes Will Be Fulfilled and Prayers Be Granted. Selamat Hari Raya

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish Your Family and Friends With Exclusive Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri Messages and Hari Raya Wishes for Love. Wish Everyone Around You Good Luck and Prosperity With Messages Wishing You and Your Family Selamat Hari Raya.

We hope the above Selamat Hari Raya 2020 wishes and HD images will be useful to you to send festival greetings on this day.