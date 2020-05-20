Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Selamat Hari Raya HD Images, GIFs and Facebook Messages to Send Greetings on This Festival

Hari Raya Aidilfitri marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting in Singapore and Malaysia. Where Muslims in most countries across the world celebrates the end of Ramzan as Eid al-Fitr, people in Singapore and Malaysia calls it Hari Raya Aidilfitri. We are almost at the end of Ramadan and preparations to mark the upcoming festival is in full swing. Although, the celebrations may not be the same as the countries are under lockdown, one can still make the day worth remembering by sharing festival greetings. Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 will begin on the evening of May 23 and end on the next evening of May 24. As the joyous occasion is almost here, we bring you Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes, HD images, Selamat Hari Raya messages and greetings to share along with Facebook and Instagram posts. In addition, these Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes can also be sent along with WhatsApp stickers to make the festival even more fun.

Selamat Hari Raya is the traditional greeting used by Malaysian Muslims, which means ‘Happy Hari Raya.’ Individuals also share ‘Maaf Zahir Dan Batin,’ along with Hari Raya Aidilfitri HD images and messages, the phrase of which translated in English means, ‘I seek forgiveness from you.’ Along with the traditional observance, people also share Hari Raya Aidilfitri greetings and messages and make this day even more special. So, here we bring you Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 wishes, Hari Raya messages, WhatsApp sticker greetings, HD images and other texts to send Maaf Zahir Dan Batin and Selamat Hari Raya wishes.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Hari Raya Aidilfitri, I Pray to Allah for You. May Millions of Lamps Illuminate Your Life With Endless Joy, Today, Tomorrow and Forever. Selamat Hari Raya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Embrace the Festival With Pure Heart. Selamat Hari Raya, My Friend.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Hoping That All Your Wishes Be Fulfilled and Prayers Be Granted. Happy Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival Be a Source of Immense Blessing Along With Joy and Happiness for Your and Your Family. Wish You a Very Happy Selamat Hari

Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers to make chatting more interesting and fun. To those who are using Android smartphones can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers that can be of great use during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 celebration. We hope the above messages will be useful to you to send Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2020 greetings.