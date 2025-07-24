Hariyali Amavasya is an annual Hindu festival that is marked on the Amavasya day in the month of Shravan, also known as Sawan. The occasion of Hariyali Amavasya is celebrated especially in North India, to welcome the monsoon season and to worship nature and Lord Shiva. This day serves as an opportunity to show gratitude to nature, promote tree plantation, and celebrate fertility and prosperity. Hariyali Amavasya 2025 falls on Thursday, July 24. According to drikpanchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 04:58 PM on July 23, and will end at 03:10 PM on July 24. Amavasya 2025 Dates and Tithi: Complete New Moon Calendar, Rituals and Other Important Details Dedicated to Ancestor Worship and Charity.

Hariyali Amavasya falls during Shravana month, which corresponds to Ashadha Amavasya in Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu where the Amanta Lunar Calendar is followed. In Gujarat, Hariyali Amavasya is also known as Haryali Amavas and Hariyali Amas. In this article, let’s know more about Hariyali Amavasya 2025 date and the significance of the auspicious occasion.

Hariyali Amavasya 2025 Date and Timings

Hariyali Amavasya Significance

Hariyali Amavasya day holds great significance for Hindus, especially in North India, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. In North Indian states, the Amavasya Tithi during holy month of Sawan or Sharvana is observed as Hariyali Amavasya and considered highly auspicious. Hariyali Amavasya usually falls three days before famous Hariyali Teej. On this day, various temples in North India, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, organise special Darshan.

Thousands of devotees of Lord Krishna visit the Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura and Banke Bhihari temple in Vrindavan to sight special Darshan of Lord Krishna. The Phool Bangla at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan is world famous among Krishna devotees. Apart from Krishna temples various Shiva temples also arrange special Shiva Darshan on Hariyali Amavasya day.

