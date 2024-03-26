Hola Mohalla 2024: Know Date, History, and Significance of Three-Day Long Sikh Festival Held at Anandpur Sahib

Hola Mohalla, or simply Hola, is a Sikh festival that usually falls in March—a tradition established by the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh. The word "Hola Mohalla" comes from the Arabic root, which means a "military charge." Hola Mohalla is a traditional festival celebrated by Sikhs all over the world. It usually takes place a day after the Holi festival, considered one of the most popular Sikh festivals. The festival lasts three days. Sikh people gather worldwide and celebrate in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib in the northern Indian state of Punjab. Hola Mohalla 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Sikh Festival Celebrated With Great Fervor at Anandpur Sahib

Hola Mohalla: Date of Celebration

Hola Mohalla is a three-day festival that takes place on the first lunar month of Chet, usually in March. This festival was established by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Hola Mohalla is not just a celebration, it's a time for Sikhs to show their courage and bravery by performing their martial skills and exercises. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, and end on Sunday, March 27.

History and Significance

According to historical accounts, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, established the festival of Hola Mohalla in the spring of 1701. This festival was inspired by the story of Prahlad and the celebration of Holi but with an added martial aspect, making it a day of both spiritual and physical strength. Hola Mohalla is celebrated a day after Holi every year in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib.

All Sikhs celebrate the holiday. However, it is particularly associated with the Nihang community, known as Akali. Nihang Sikhs are armed warriors affectionately called the Knights of the Guru. During the festival, they showcase their weapons and martial arts skills. The most spectacular part of the event is watching Nihangs on horses and elephants, carrying a range of traditional and modern weapons, and displaying their capabilities to use them. During the festival, Sikhs participate in cultural activities such as kirtan, music, and poetry. Holi Celebrations in India: From Hola Mohalla to Shigmo, Here's How Holi, the Festival of Colours, Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

In addition, the nearby villagers provide grains such as wheat, flour, rice, and pulses, along with sugar, vegetables, and milk for the langar. Langars are an integral part of Sikhism that promotes community service. The love and devotion to serving people through the langar, or community kitchen, is as old as Sikhism, and all believers spend time in sewa, helping out at the langars.

Overall, Hola Mohalla is a vibrant and colourful festival that represents the values of brotherhood, fraternity, and courage in the Sikh community.

