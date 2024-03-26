Hola Mohalla 2024: Know Date, History, and Significance of Three-Day Long Sikh Festival Held at Anandpur Sahib

Hola Mohalla, or simply Hola, is a Sikh festival that usually falls in March—a tradition established by the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh. The word "Hola Mohalla" comes from the Arabic root, which means a "military charge." Hola Mohalla is a traditional festival celebrated by Sikhs all over the world. It usually takes place a day after the Holi festival, considered one of the most popular Sikh festivals. The festival lasts three days. Sikh people gather worldwide and celebrate in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib in the northern Indian state of Punjab. Hola Mohalla 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the Sikh Festival Celebrated With Great Fervor at Anandpur Sahib
Hola Mohalla: Date of Celebration
Hola Mohalla is a three-day festival that takes place on the first lunar month of Chet, usually in March. This festival was established by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. Hola Mohalla is not just a celebration, it's a time for Sikhs to show their courage and bravery by performing their martial skills and exercises. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, and end on Sunday, March 27.
History and Significance
According to historical accounts, the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, established the festival of Hola Mohalla in the spring of 1701. This festival was inspired by the story of Prahlad and the celebration of Holi but with an added martial aspect, making it a day of both spiritual and physical strength. Hola Mohalla is celebrated a day after Holi every year in the holy city of Anandpur Sahib.
All Sikhs celebrate the holiday. However, it is particularly associated with the Nihang community, known as Akali. Nihang Sikhs are armed warriors affectionately called the Knights of the Guru. During the festival, they showcase their weapons and martial arts skills.