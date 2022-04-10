Holy Week is the annual observance for Christians which marks the beginning of the week when Jesus Christ was crucified and resurrected. Holy Week 2022 will begin on April 10 and go on till April 16. Holy Monday 2022 falls on April 11. According to the gospels, on this day Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree (Matthew 21:18–22, Mark 11:20–26), cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority (Matthew 21:23–27). Each year this observance of Holy Week is accompanied by various rituals and traditions and people often visit churches for various dedicated masses. People also share Holy Week 2022 messages, Have a blessed Holy Monday images, Holy Week images, Holy Week WhatsApp Stickers, Holy Monday 2022 Facebook Status Pictures and more with friends and family. Which Days During Holy Week 2022 Should You Be Wishing On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

The seven days of Holy Week begin with Palm Sunday on April 10, Holy Monday and Holy Tuesday on April 11 and April 12, Holy Wednesday on April 13, Maundy Thursday on April 14, Good Friday on April 15 and Holy Saturday on April 16. The celebration finally ends with Easter on Sunday, April 17. The celebration of Holy Week 2022 is sure to be filled with various activities and events.

Holy Week liturgies generally attract the largest crowds of the year. Many Christian cultures have different traditions such as special liturgies or services, floats, sculptures or live reenactments of Christ's life, his arrest and crucifixion. As we prepare to celebrate Holy Week 2022, here are some messages, Bible verses, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes, images, HD wallpapers and so on.

"Jesus Christ Is a God Whom We Approach Without Pride, and Before Whom We Humble Ourselves Without Despair."- Blaise Pascal

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. “Blessed Are Those Who Hunger and Thirst for Righteousness, for They Shall Be Filled” (Matthew 5:6)

"He Humbled Himself by Being Obedient to Death, Death on the Cross."- Philippians 2:8

WhatsApp Message Reads: Monday Blessings. Oh, that men would give thanks to the LORD for His goodness, And for His wonderful works to the children of men! (Psalm 107:15)

"And My Soul Shall Be Joyful in the Lord: It Shall Rejoice in His Salvation."- Psalm 35:9

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Monday! “And When He Saw a Fig Tree in the Way, He Came to It, and Found Nothing Thereon, but Leaves Only, and Said Unto It, Let No Fruit Grow on Thee Henceforward for Ever. And Presently the Fig Tree Withered Away.” (Matthew 21:19, KJV)

Holy Week 2022 will be the first where people will finally be able to observe these days with family and friends. For the past two years, churches were following strict restrictions and had limited attendance. The observance of Holy Week is said to be an extremely important week for Christians worldwide. Here’s wishing everyone a blessed Holy Week 2022.

