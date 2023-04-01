Holy Monday, also known as Great and Holy Monday, is the second day of Holy Week. Holy Week is also known as Christian Passion Week, the week before Easter. According to the gospels, on this day, Jesus Christ cursed the fig tree (Matthew 21:18–22, Mark 11:20–26), cleansed the temple, and responded to the questioning of his authority. It is the second day of Holy Week in Western Christianity, after Palm Sunday and the third day of Holy Week in Eastern Christianity, after Lazarus Saturday and Palm Sunday. As Holy Week 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of Holy Monday. Holy Week 2023 Calendar: From Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday; List of Important Days And Dates of The Catholic Holy Week.

Holy Monday History

Holy Week is the annual observance for Christians. It marks the beginning of the week when Jesus Christ was crucified and resurrected. As per Biblical references, Holy Monday was the only public display of anger exhibited by the almighty Jesus in his lifetime. According to beliefs, it is said that Holy Monday was the second day of Messiah in Jerusalem or cursing a fig tree because it had failed to bear fruit.

It is mentioned in all four Gospels that during Holy Monday, God expelled all the merchants and money changers from Temple and cleaned the place. It is said that when Jesus arrived at the Temple, he found the courtyard was full of corrupt people. Hence, the occasion is marked by cleaning the Temple and remembering the tale of Jesus' righteous anger at the corrupt merchants and moneylenders. All events of Holy Monday are recorded in Matthew 21:12–22, Mark 11:15–19, Luke 19:45-48, and John 2:13-17.

Holy Monday Significance

People mark the withering of the fig tree, and hymns of Joseph are recalled by the churchgoers to mark this day. According to historical records, the Eastern Catholic Churches that follow the Byzantine Rite, Holy Monday, is referred to as Great and Holy Monday, or Great Monday. On this day, the Church commemorates the withering of the fruitless fig tree (Matthew 21:18–22). This is a symbol of judgment that will befall those who do not bring forth the fruits of repentance. On this day, the hymns also recall Joseph, the son of Jacob, whose innocent suffering at the hand of his brethren (Genesis 37), and false accusation (Genesis 39-40) are a type (foreshadowing) of the Passion of Christ.

