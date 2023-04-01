Palm Sunday, also known as Passion Sunday in the Christian tradition, is the first day of Holy Week observed by the Christian community worldwide. It is observed on the Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. Palm Sunday is associated with the blessing and procession of palms. In 2023, Palm Sunday will be celebrated on April 2, marking the beginning of the Holy Week. The Palm Sunday date changes yearly based on Lent and the spring equinox. Holy Week 2023 Calendar: From Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday; List of Important Days And Dates of The Catholic Holy Week.

Palm Sunday History

Palm Sunday special ceremonies have been taking place toward the end of the 4th century in Jerusalem. They are described in the travelogue Peregrinatio Etheriae (The Pilgrimage of Etheria). Moreover, in the West, the evidence of the Palm Sunday ceremonies is found in the Bobbio Sacramentary, which dates to the 8th century. Palm Sunday is the day that is remembered and celebrated as the day Jesus entered Jerusalem as Savior and King. It is believed that Jesus rode a donkey into the town of Jerusalem; a large crowd gathered and laid palm branches and their cloaks across the road and shouted, "Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!"

Palm Sunday Significance

The Holy Week of the Christians begins with Palm Sunday leading up to Easter Day. Throughout the week, people of the Christian community offer prayers to Jesus Christ. Palm Sunday is also known as ‘Entry of the Lord into Jerusalem’ in Orthodox Churches and is one of the Twelve Great Feasts of the liturgical year. The day before Palm Sunday is known as Lazarus Saturday, where believers often prepare palm fronds by knotting them into crosses in preparation for the procession on Sunday. The hangings and vestments in the church are changed to a festive colour – most commonly green.

