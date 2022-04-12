The last days of Jesus Christ are remembered during the Holy Week. After the 40 days of fasting and abstinence during Lent, Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem is observed as Passion Week by certain Christian denominations. The religious week starts with Palm Sunday and ends with the most important Easter Sunday. The third Day of the week is marked as Holy Tuesday, Fig Tuesday or Great and Holy Tuesday. Many significant biblical events took place during the Tuesday of Holy Week. Holy Tuesday 2022 will be observed on the 12th of April this year. Again, depending on the Christian denomination, this Day may or may not be celebrated. Which Days During Holy Week 2022 Should You Be Wishing On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Significance And History Of Holy Tuesday

As per the common Bible interpretation, on the morning of Holy Tuesday, Jesus and his disciples returned to Jerusalem. Before this day on Holy Monday, God cursed a fig tree as it didn't have any leaves. Then, on Holy Tuesday, the fig tree was withered from Christs' imprecation. The saviour on the day of Holy Monday cleaned the temple by expelling all the money lenders and merchants. Pharisees questioned Jesus about his action and forced him to state that he had divine power from God. At the same time, the Messiah faced many challenges from the Sadducees and Pharisees. They asked him tricky questions on topics like paying taxes to Caesar, marriage in Heaven, and his authority.

On Holy Tuesday, Jesus spoke his seven “woes” against the Pharisees. He delivered the Olivet Discourse in the evening, which is the extended teaching given by Christ himself on the Mount of Olives. From the day of Fig Tuesday, the conspiracies to trap Jesus soared. Israel’s religious leaders had one ultimate goal that was to get rid of Jesus of Nazareth. Before his crucifixion, Jesus uttered his final lament over the city of Jerusalem.

