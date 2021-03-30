Holy Wednesday is observed today amid the Holy week. It is known by various names Good Wednesday, Great Wednesday or Spy Wednesday and makes for the fourth day of the Holy Week. On Spy Wednesday, Christians remember how Jesus was betrayed by Judas Iscariot into the hands of his killers and the day is marked before Holy Thursday, also called Maundy Thursday. Many churches belonging to different Christian denominations observe the Tenebrae service on Spy Wednesday. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

Holy Week is also known as Passion Week because Jesus willingly died on the cross for the sins of people. The Holy Week is important for Christians as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus after being crucified. On this day you can share some of the Spy Wednesday 2021 HD Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wallpapers And GIF greetings to send ahead of Maundy Thursday.

Holy Wednesday Date and Significance

This year Holy Wednesday is being observed on March 31. In reference to Judas Iscariot's intent to betray Jesus, formed on Holy Wednesday, the day is sometimes called "Spy Wednesday". The word spy, as used in the term, means "ambush, ambuscade, snare". Additionally, among the disciples, Judas clandestinely was a spy and Wednesday was the day he chose to betray Christ.

Other days have a significance of their own for example, Good Friday commemorates Jesus' suffering and death on the cross and is considered to be a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting. Holy Saturday, also called Easter Vigil, is the traditional end of Lent. Easter Sunday is the celebration of Jesus' Resurrection, according to the Gospels, on the third day after his crucifixion.

