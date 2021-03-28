The Holy Week 2021 has begun. It starts with honouring Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, climaxing with the final period of Jesus Christ’s life on Good Friday, ending with his Sabbath rest in the grave on Holy Saturday. The resurrection of Jesus is on the eighth day, and it is celebrated as Easter Sunday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, churches across the world are hosting the masses and liturgies online for people to watch live streaming from home. The Vatican News also released Pope Francis’ calendar for Holy Week and Easter. Where to watch the live streaming of the Pope’s Holy Week observation? In this article, we bring you the full list with dates so that you know Pope Francis’ Holy Week 2021 schedule.

Palm Sunday is the start of the Holy Week in the Christian calendar. Holy Week includes Jesus’ Passion and death on the cross and culminates with the resurrection on Easter Sunday. Every year, the Pope addresses the devotees. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Vatican, in its report, noted that the Holy Week would be observed with limited presence of the faithful in strict accordance with precautionary measures. Live streaming of the Pope’s Holy Week observance will be hosted online on the Vatican’s YouTube channel. You can catch the live streaming of Holy Week 2021 by clicking HERE.

Pope Francis’ Holy Week 2021 Schedule With Dates According to Vatican News

March 28, Palm Sunday, 10:30 a.m. (2:00 p.m. IST) Mass at the Altar of the Chair in St. Peter’s Basilica

April 1, chrism Mass, 10 a.m. (1:30 p.m. IST) in St. Peter’s Basilica

April 2, Good Friday, 6 p.m. (9:30 p.m. IST) liturgy of the Lord’s passion in St. Peter’s Basilica

April 2, Way of the Cross, 9 p.m., (12:30 a.m. IST, April 3) in front of St. Peter’s Basilica

April 3, Easter vigil Mass, 7:30 p.m., (11:00 p.m. IST) St. Peter’s Basilica

April 4, Easter morning Mass, 10 a.m., (1:30 p.m. IST) St. Peter’s Basilica, followed at noon by the Pope’s blessing “urbi et orbi” (the city and the world)

While the Pope is expected to preside over most of the liturgical observances, he is not expected to preside over the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on April 1. The Vatican did not cite any reason for the same. However, devotees from across the world will be able to live stream the event during Holy Week on Vatican News’ YouTube channel.

