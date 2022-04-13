It is Holy Week going on and today is the day also known as Holy Wednesday or Great Wednesday. On this day, "Tenebrae" a Holy Week service is usually held and on this day the gradual extinguishing of candles on a Tenebrae hearse, and readings related to the Passion of Jesus take place. Holy Wednesday commemorates the Bargain of Judas by a clandestine spy among the disciples. This week ends with Good Friday. Just like Christmas is a festival of gaiety, because it is believed that Jesus Christ was born on this day, Good Friday is the observance of sorrow and mourning. On Good Friday, Jesus Christ was crucified and people mourn on this day in his memory. This is the reason why good wishes are not given on this day. Holy Wednesday 2022 Date, History, Meaning, Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Spy Wednesday in Holy Week.

There is a special prayer in the church on Ash Wednesday. On this day, people rub ashes on their foreheads, which reminds us that we are made of clay and will merge with the soil. During these 40 days, the church and the people who believe in Christ fast. During this, special prayers are held every Friday. During the fast, people take a pledge to return to the spiritual life, apologize for their mistakes and give up the life of luxury. The last week is known as Holy Week. Holy Week begins on the Sunday before Good Friday. Sunday is called Palm Sunday i.e. Date Sunday. It is believed that when Jesus Christ came to Jerusalem about 2000 years ago, he was welcomed like a king. As we observe Holy Week, we bring to you Spy Wednesday 2022 HD Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wallpapers And GIF greetings.

Spy Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Wednesday Blessing. But Just As He Who Called You Is Holy, So Be Holy in All You Do; for It Is Written: “Be Holy, Because I Am Holy.” 1 Peter 1 15:16. Peace and Love Always"

Holy Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Then One of the Twelve, Called Judas Iscariot, Went to the Chief Priests and Said, ‘What Are You Willing To Give Me if I Deliver Him to You?’ and They Counted Out to Him Thirty Pieces of Silver. So From That Time He Sought Opportunity To Betray Him.” Matthew 26:14–16, NKJV

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Spy Wednesday!

Spy Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Wednesday! Let Your Light Shine Before Others, That They May See Your Good Deeds and Glorify Your Father in Heaven. (Matthew 5:16)

Holy Wednesday Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Do Not Let Your Hearts Be Troubled. You Believe in God; Believe Also in Me. (John 14:1)

Holy Week is the week leading up to the important Christian festival of Easter, beginning on Palm Sunday, including Maundy Thursday and ending on Holy Saturday or Black Saturday. During the Holy Week or Passion Week, people remember Jesus' actions, reflect on his lessons and messages, and recommit to living as his disciples in the world today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 06:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).