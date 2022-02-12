A warm embrace from the loved one has the power to heal all the wounds. Hugs are an expression of care and affection. So now you see why lovebirds celebrate the sixth day of Valentine's week as Hug Day. Hug day is the most romantic day of the week as apart from what stays after chocolates and roses are the feelings of the long bear embrace from the love of your life. This year Hug Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 12th February. Besides such emotional benefits, hugging someone has medical benefits as well. Hugging helps to lower our stress and apprehensions and also releases happy hormones which ultimately boosts our mood. Hug Day 2022 Date in Valentine's Week: Know Significance of The Special Day And Different Types Of Hugs And What They Say About Your Relationship Style.

This sweet magical gesture conveys love in its deepest form and has been used a number of times in Indian cinema. But unlike prince charming and love at first sight, Bollywood actually was right when it portrayed that a simple hug can give an all-new meaning to romance in our lives. To make your weekend more romantic, we have something for you. Check out our collection of sentimental love messages, heart-melting greetings for Hug Day 2022, sayings on relationships, thoughts, quotes, SMS, elegant HD Pictures, and cute texts for your beloved being.

Hug Day 2022 Cute Messages

Hug Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Hug Day 2022 Wish Reads: Happy Hug Day. I Wish I Could Have You in My Arms Every Day. Sending Warm Hugs for You.

Happy Hug Day 2022 Warm Wishes

Hug Day 2022 Texts (File Image)

Best Hug Day 2022 Text Reads: Your Arms Where I Feel Safe, Loved, and at Peace. I Wish To Die in Your Arms. Happy Hug Day!

Hug Day 2022 Sayings And Images

Hug Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Hug Day 2022 WhatsApp Sticker Reads: A Tight Hug From You Fuels My Heart. Nothing Feels Better Than Your Hug. Happy Hug Day 2022.

Hug Day 2022 Special Quotes

Hug Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Hug Day 2022 Quote Reads: No Matter How Bad My Day Is, Your Hug Makes Everything Feel So Good. Happy Hug Day My Love.

NEW Hug Day 2022 Wallpapers With Texts

Hug Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Hug Day 2022 Greeting Reads: A Hug Is a Lovely Memory and the Ultimate Closeness That Friends Do Share. Happy Hug Day.

Hugs are one of the underrated, and compelling forms of expression, which helps to convey the true feelings of a person. Even if you are not good with words or choosing the right gift for your partner, don't you worry, because a simple hug will transfer all your thoughts and emotions to your sweety pie.

