Valentine Week 2022 date sheet, full schedule and list of days: The season of love is here again. Love is in the air, at various nooks and corners we turn to and, of course, also on our social media. Valentines Day 2022 is almost here. Every year, come February, the world is painted red with hearts showered everywhere and love celebrated by romantics across. And as we approach Valentine's Day 2022, on February 14, this tradition is sure to follow. The celebration begins in the week leading up to Valentine's Day and is referred to as Valentines Week. And as we prepare to celebrate Valentine Week 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance. Know the significance of the Valentine Week schedule and celebrate each day in Valentine Week - Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day. You can download Valentine Week 2022 full list in PDF format online.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 1 - Rose Day - February 7, Friday

The first day of Valentine Week 2022 begins by celebrating and cherishing the most romantic flower that expresses millions of emotions - the rose. Rose Day 2022 will be celebrated on February 7, and as the name suggests, couples often give each other roses that signify different messages on this day.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 2 - Propose Day - February 8, Saturday

Propose Day marks the second day of the Valentine Week celebration. Observed on February 8, Propose Day 2022 is sure to mark the perfect timing for people to begin new relationships, prop up important life-altering proposals like moving in together, marrying one another, etc. or even rekindling with a lost love. Propose Day celebrations are filled with the possibilities that are stifled with the question of What If?

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 3 - Chocolate Day - February 9, Sunday

The third day of the Valentine Week celebration focuses on the delicious delight that can perfectly capture the power of love - chocolate. From conveying apologies to lighting up romantic evenings or just filling the hearts of people away from their loved ones, chocolate has various roles to play in our lives. And on February 9, Chocolate Day 2022, gifting our loved ones these delicious treats to let them know they are loved is sure to be a small gesture that will go a long way.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 4 - Teddy Day - February 10, Monday

Teddys have a special place in every story of love. Whether you are into the grand gestures of life-sized teddies that are the perfect snuggle partners or just enjoy the classic teddies with a heartfelt message hidden in their embroidered heart, this day is all about bringing our the child in you and gifting one another this plush soft toy with some heartfelt confessions as well.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 5 - Promise Day - February 11, Tuesday

Promise Day marks the fifth day of the Valentine's Week celebration and offers people the opportunity to speak up and make commitments that they will work on every day from then on. Promises are often the best gifts you can give people, as long as you keep them. And Promise Day 2022 on February 11 offers you the opportunity to live up to this challenge.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 6 - Hug Day - February 12, Wednesday

The sixth day of Valentine's Week is celebrated as Hug Day. This day is all about taking that step of making your loved one feel special, safe and snuggled with the tightest and warmest consented hugs. You can celebrate Hug Day 2022 on February 12 by making sure you give out the best hugs possible to those who mean the most to you.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 7 - Kiss Day - February 13, Thursday

The eve of Valentine's Day is marked by the celebration of love that is perhaps the most underrated - the kiss. Kiss Day 2022 will be celebrated on February 13, and this day is sure to be extra special for those celebrating romance and love with their partners. A common practice that romantics have been relying on is going out on romantic dinners on February 13 and bringing in Valentine's Day with a passionate kiss.

Valentine Week 2022 - Day 8 - Valentine's Day - February 14, Friday

And finally, the day of love and togetherness is celebrated on February 14. A reminder of the bravery it takes to stand up for love and a religious observance once in history, Valentines Day, in 2022, is all about reasons to choose love and help people promote and spread this emotion forward. It is an opportunity to create special memories with your partner and make the most of life's little moments and celebrations.

We hope that this Valentine's Day 2022 fills your life with all the happiness, love and light. Happy Valentine's Day 2022!

