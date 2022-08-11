Indian Independence Day is celebrated every year on August 15. It is a day for all of us to remember the freedom fighters who fought and sacrificed their lives for the country. Independence Day is celebrated all around the country in different ways. The streets, schools, offices, etc. are decorated with the tricolour and various competitions and events are organised. Fancy dress competitions take place in many schools on this day. As you celebrate Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated a few fancy dress competition ideas, from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi, to help the kids win all hearts on this day. Win School Competitions With These Dressing Ideas On 15th Of August

Bhagat Singh

Knowing about India’s freedom struggle, you certainly cannot miss out Bhagat Singh as an ultimate example of bravery, vision and sacrifice. All you need is a black hat and a fake moustache. For the rest, a normal shirt and trousers would do. Also, don’t forget to make your kid learn the slogan of Inqilab Zindabad! as you dress him up like Bhagat Singh.

Jhansi Ki Rani

Dress your little girl in a Maharashtrian style saree along with traditional jewellery and get her a toy sword and shield to dress her like Jhansi ki Rani. It is impossible to forget the brave woman’s sacrifices during the 1857 sepoy mutiny.

Pandit Nehru

It is the easiest one to dress your child up for Independence Day. All you need is a white kurta pyjama, a Nehru jacket, a rose flower and a cap to get a proper feel. And your child is all ready for the fancy dress competition dressed as Chacha Nehru.

Bharat Mata

Dress up your girl in a white saree and drape her with a tri-colour dupatta. You may also add a crown on her head in golden colour to add to the look for her fancy dress competition for Independence Day 2022.

Mahatma Gandhi

Wrap a white dhoti, apply a nude shade of skin colour on the head to give a bald look and your child is ready as Mahatma Gandhi. It is very easy to dress your child as the Father of the Nation for his Independence Day fancy dress competition.

India endured the British reign for almost 200 years and finally got independence on August 15, 1947. Since then, every year, this day is celebrated as Independence Day in the country and nationwide celebrations take place. One of the best and most fun ways of celebrating the day is through fancy dress competitions in schools. Don’t forget to dress up your child in the best possible attire for a fancy dress competition on Independence Day 2022.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).