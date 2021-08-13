Independence Day is the annual celebration of the day that India finally got independence from the British Raj after almost two centuries. August 15 marks India’s seventy-fifth year of independence, making it an especially important celebration. Independence Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be carried out with great fervour not only in government offices and companies but also at schools and colleges. Many people enthusiastically dress up their children for Independence Day special Fancy Dress competitions that are held in schools as well as local grounds and housing societies, or even just to get some adorable pictures and videos for social media. If you too are keen on getting your kid all dressed up for Independence Day 2021 Fancy Dress, here are some classic ideas that you can easily opt for.

1. Mahatma Gandhi

The celebration of India’s independence is incomplete without the mention of Mahatma Gandhi. From leading a stoic example on how to get our way, without choosing violence, to shaping various key policies that build the India we now know and love, Gandhi Ji has done a lot. And he is, therefore, a popular option for every Fancy Dress. All you need for this look is a white dhoti, a stick in hand, and some quick and easily memorable quotes said by Mahatma Gandhi.

2. Jhansi Ki Rani

Rani LaxmiBai is known for her sheer determination and bravery. Her fight played a key role in India’s freedom struggle. And she, therefore, continues to be an inspiration and role model for millions of people across the country. Dressing up as Rani Laxmi Bhai is, therefore, an easy and go-to option for many. All you need is a simple kids’ size saree and Jhansi Ki Rani’s classic sword and armour.

3. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has been an integral part of India’s freedom struggle. From his famous lines of “tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga”, to his sheer strategic plans that helped shake India from the British hold, there are various reasons that he is the perfect option to portray India’s Fight for freedom for a Fancy dress competition.

4. Jawaharlal Nehru

Is there anyone better to represent India's Independence Day celebration than the first Prime Minister of our country? Reciting the well-known speech of Independence given by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is a popular way of celebrating this day.

5. Bharat Mata

Finally, choosing to represent what we believe is our country or a new or old version of Bharat Mata is a great option for many. While traditionally the Bharat Mata is often seen wearing a white and red saree with the Trishul and a crown, we can always create our own variations.

We hope that these options help you celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day to the fullest. Happy Independence Day 2021!

