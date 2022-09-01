Merchant Navy Day is dedicated to recognising the merchant marine's vital service, which is the fleet of trading vessels registered in specific nations. The day is specially celebrated in the United Kingdom to remember the sacrifice of the seafarers during World War II. In English Calendar, Merchant Navy Day 2022 will be observed on Saturday, September 3. To mark the day, people unfurl the Red Ensign across the country in honour of the brave merchantmen and women of the Merchant Navy. The vital service got its name from King George V, who bestowed the title of 'Merchant Navy' on the British shipping fleets after their outstanding work in the First World War. After this, several countries have also used the identification, or at times they are also referred to as 'Merchant Marine'. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Teacher’s Day, Onam and Shardiya Navratri, List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month.

Merchant Navy Day History & Significance

Today, Merchant seafarers are accountable for importing food and other necessary daily items and goods in the U.K. Every year, the day of September 3 commemorates the anniversary of the first attack of an Allied Merchant Ship in World War II. The first U.K. merchant ship, SS Athenia, was attacked by a torpedo and sunk by Germany, with a casualty of over 120 passengers and a workforce during the rescue effort. This happened hours after Britain declared War on Germany in 1939. The SS Athenia was torpedoed without any warnings by the German submarine U-30.

Provost Martin Brennan well said: "The Merchant Navy is often regarded as the forgotten and invisible navy community, so this special day of recognition ensures these brave and hard-working people are remembered and celebrated." To pay tribute to all the Merchant Marines, we mark Merchant Navy Day. It is important to remember the crucial roles of the Merchant workforce who carried out their responsibilities in ever difficult situations. Be it the World War or the Vietnam War, merchant ships and their civilian crew transported service personnel, supplies and equipment and even converted the vessel into hospitals for medical service.

