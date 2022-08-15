On August 15 this year, the country is going to celebrate its 76th Independence Day. This day is a symbol of the pride and sacrifice of the brave hearts of the country who gave up everything to liberate India from the oppression of the British. On August 15, 1947, we got freedom from 200 years of British rule. This day reminds us of the penance of our freedom fighters. To mark Indian Independence Day 2022, here's a collection of Happy Independence Day 2022 wishes, Tiranga DP images, Independence Day images, Tricolour photos for profile pictures, Happy Independence Day 2022 greetings, and WhatsApp status and HD wallpapers to share with family and friends. Independence Day 2022 Wishes & Tiranga HD Images: Send Swatantrata Diwas Greetings, 15 August Wallpapers, Facebook Quotes & SMS to Your Friends and Family.

India got independence from the British at midnight on August 15, 1947. On this day, the first Prime Minister of the country, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort for the first time. Since then, every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national tricolour flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. This day is also celebrated in schools across the country along with cultural programmes. Flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural programmes are organised at many places and in different parts of the country.

Innumerable heroes including Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sukhdev, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Lala Lajpat Rai, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Khudiram Bose have contributed to the freedom of the nation. Indian Independence Day 2022: Know About Historical Date, Significance and 15th of August Celebrations To Commemorate Nation's Freedom From the British Rule.

They sacrificed everything for the cause and made the dream of an independent India come true. It is through the sacrifice of these extraordinary heroes that we are able to breathe in independent India today. Let's learn more about the history and importance of this day. It's a public national holiday for all. On Independence Day, you can wish your loved ones by sending GIF Greetings, HD Images and Wallpapers.

Happy Independence Day 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Independence Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Blessed To Have a Right to Speak and to Be Heard. A Right Several Brave Hearts Battled for. Let’s Take a Moment to Consider Their Sacrifice and What They Had to Bear for the Independence We Enjoy! Happy Swatantrata Diwas.

Independence Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Day to Feel Proud About Being a Part of Incredible India. May This Spirit of Freedom Leads Us All to Triumph and Glory in Life. Happy Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2022 Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Matter What Our Religion, Caste, Colour and Gender are. In the End, We Are All Indians. May Our Nation Become the Most Booming in the World. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Pleased and Honored to Be a Part of This Peaceful and Free Nation. Here’s Wishing Everyone a Safe and Happy Independence Day Celebration.

Happy Independence Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Future, Improvement, and Development of India Do Not Depend Solely on Technological Advancements but on How We Build Social Cohesion and Trust Between Our Nation and Its Individuals. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day 2022 Greetings, Tiranga Wallpapers, WhatsApp Wishes, Facebook Status & Quotes

Independence Day is not just a special day, it is also a way to show our respect to the innumerable freedom fighters of the country. This day is also the day to show our solidarity and loyalty toward the nation. Also, this auspicious occasion inspires the younger generation to serve the nation. This Independence Day is very important for us to understand our duties towards the nation and the importance of patriotism.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2022 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).