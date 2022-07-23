Independence Day is one of the three national holidays (the other two being Republic Day on the 26th of January and Gandhi Jayanti on the 2nd of October) that is observed in India on the 15th of August every year. On this day in 1947, India gained independence from the British, who ruled the country for almost 200 years. Indian freedom costs the sacrifice, immense efforts, revolutions, bloodshed and lives of various freedom fighters who gave their everything to save the country from being in the service of the British East India Company. This year, the government will mark its 76th Independence Day. Ahead of this important day, you must know everything about the history and significance of the 15th of August.

Indian Independence Day 2022 Date

Having completed 75 years of independence, India will enter its 76th Independence Day in 2022. Like every year, Swatantrata Diwas will be celebrated on the 15th of August when the Prime Minister of India will unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort in Old Delhi. Independence Day 2022: No Holiday in Uttar Pradesh on I-Day This Year.

Independence Day History

In the 17th century, European traders established their trade centres in the Indian subcontinent. Soon, the East Indian Company started annexing local kingdoms and gained prominence in the 18th century. The British established direct control over India after the Indian Rebellion of 1857. This led to the oppressed Indians taking action to fight for their rights and freeing themselves from the clutches of the repressive British rule. The agitation for a revolution called for various freedom fighters who ensured that their motherland got the freedom it deserved. Thus, prominent leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose and many more came into action to lead the independence movement and give their revolution a shape and a structure that would compel the foreigners to leave the country and give them their much-deserved freedom. Thus, the efforts finally accrued positive results as the 1947 Indian Independence Act came into force which transferred the legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly.

Significance of the Independence Day of India

Independence Day is observed in all the states and union territories of India. The country celebrates the big day by participating in cultural and national events that take place throughout the country. The President of India addresses the nation on the 15th of August, and the Prime Minister hoists the tricoloured Indian flag on the historical site of Red Fort in Delhi. Special tribute is paid to all the freedom fighters and leaders who made India reach the heights and claim its individuality globally. Several marches by the Indian Armed Forces occur on this day. One of the biggest parades showcasing the diverse culture of India also takes place. Streets are decorated with tricolour lights and balloons to add colour to the national occasion. Thus, the country dives into the festive fever and observes the historic day with complete joy and enthusiasm.

Today, India has been able to reach milestones by developing into a nation that has built its own identity through the successes of science and technology, education, military, infrastructure and various other fields. It's the courage and sacrifice of hundreds of freedom fighters who fought for their country and made it into such an influential force that fears no one today. Mark the Azadi Diwas with full pomp and show and let the world know about the country's roar in the loudest way possible. Happy Independence Day!

