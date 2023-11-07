Infant Protection Day 2023 will be marked on November 7. This annual observance is focused on raising awareness on the sensitive topic of infant mortality. It aims to educate people on various ways of ensuring the safety, health, and well-being of infants. Infant Protection Day emphasises the need for proper healthcare, nutrition, and protection for the world’s youngest members, ultimately advocating for their rights and a brighter future. This annual observance has helped many people open up about several struggles, as well as helped young and soon-to-be parents to be equipped with the information that can help save their children. As we prepare to celebrate Infant Protection Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Infant Protection Day and more. World Breastfeeding Week 2023 Date, Theme & Significance: Why Is It Observed? Everything You Need To Know About National Breastfeeding Month.

When is Infant Protection Day 2023?

Infant Protection Day 2023 will be celebrated on November 7. This annual observance was first initiated after a 1990 report highlighted how nearly 5 million infants died due to a lack of awareness of the protection of Infants. It was understood that this lack of information had to be addressed to safeguard the young kids. Infant Protection Day became an initiative that helped achieve just that.

Significance of Infant Protection Day

Today, Infant Protection Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by several countries worldwide. However, it is important to acknowledge that the initiative was first adopted by Europe - which was determined to reduce the mortality rate in their country. In the past few decades, several countries have been focused on building solutions and growing together to ensure the continued safety and security of these young kids - by providing the necessary means and access to information that can help save infants.

The infant mortality rate (IMR) in India gradually decreased but still presented a significant public health challenge. While this is surely good news, observances like Infant Protection Day are key in bringing these statistics to life and are critical to ensure more development - especially regarding the health and well-being of young children.

