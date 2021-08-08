International Cat Day is the celebration of these majestic creatures that are loved for their regal attitude and sheer aura. International Cat Day 2021 will be celebrated on August 8. This annual celebration is filled with several fun activities and, of course, gives you another reason to cherish your pet cats, or in some cases, finally get this lovely pet home. As we prepare to celebrate International Cat Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, International Cat Day significance and how to celebrate International Cat Day 2021! International Cat Day 2021: Quotes, Greetings and Images To Celebrate The Small Furry Mammals.

When is International Cat Day 2021?

International Cat Day is celebrated on August 8 every year. This celebration was started by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, in 2002, in an effort to raise awareness about cats and how to care for them. This day stands as a great opportunity for people to urge fellow cat lovers to turn towards the adoption of strays and educate people on how to be caring and loving towards these beautiful creatures.

Significance of International Cat Day

Cats are pets that have their own ways. They express their love in different ways, do not need or enjoy cuddling (most of the time) and want their presence to be felt every time they enter or leave the room. Their fun-filled tricks and a phenomenal sense of balance has all given us hours of fun and addictive cat videos that we all love and cherish. International Cat Day celebrations usually have various fun conventions and adoption drives for cats across the world. Many people also take this opportunity to spoil their cats even more by getting them new toys, the cat bed they always wanted or more! Pawsome Cat Puns That Will Leave You Feline Pawsitively Purfect!

International Cat Day celebrations are different for different people. While some simply enjoy the company of their cats, others often look out for cat-cafes that they can go to, watch fun videos of kittens that will fill their soul and of course, rightfully flood social media with the cutest and most comforting cat videos and photos. We hope that the celebration of International Cat Day 2021 helps you appreciate the magic that cats continue to spread.

