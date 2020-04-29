International Dance Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Dancing Quotes and Greetings to Send Messages of Happy Dance Day

International Dance Day wishes 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Dance Day is held on April 29 every year to celebrate dance. The day is globally observed on April 29 as it is the birthday of famed French dance artist Jean-Georges Noverre, born in 1727, a French dancer, ballet master and a great reformer of dance. As we observe the beautiful art form, we bring to you International Dance Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings wishes, text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. People can also save these International Dance Day HD pictures and make into nice GIFs and beautiful Dance Day 2020 videos. They can also choose the option of using creative Dance Day stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers and share it with their loved ones. International Dance Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Inspirational Sayings That Will Encourage You To Take Up Dancing!

International Dance Day 2020 Date: Know History & Significance of the Day Celebrated in Honour of French Dancer, Jean-Georges Noverre's Birth Anniversary!

Message reads: You Are Alive As Long as You Are Dancing Because Dance Is the Hidden Language of the Soul. So Break Free and Dance Like a Free Bird. Wishing You a Wonderful Happy National Dance Day.

Message reads: Dance Is the Way to Express Your Soul Through Your Body. It Is the Way to Live, Live for Yourself and Just Enjoy the Moment. Warm Wishes to You on National Dance Day. Have a Rocking Day!

Message reads: Always Dance to Express Yourself. It Is One of the Best Ways to Let Your Emotions Out, in a Creative Way. May You Have a Wonderful National Dance Day. May You Dance Free and Happy.

Message reads: Life Is All About Taking More Chances and Doing More Dances. So Do Not Stop and Keep Dancing to the Changing Rhythms of Life to Enjoy It the Most. Happy National Dance Day to You.

International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

International Dance Day was created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. Since being created in 1982, the International Dance Committee and the International Theatre Institute ITI select a dance personality to write a message for International Dance Day. Happy International Dance Day, everyone!