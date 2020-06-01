International Day for Protection of Children 2020 Date and Significance: Know About The Day That Raises Awareness on Children’s Rights

International Day for Protection of Children 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Children - they are the purest form of joy whose honesty and innocence can stir the good bright side of the world awake. However, the safety and protection of many of these innocent souls are one of the gravest concerns that we continue to battle. Every year, June 1 is celebrated as International Day for Protection of Children. The commemoration plays a key role in the lives of all those kids who have grown up experiencing preventable trauma and abuse and is utilised by activists who are fighting for the cause to strengthen their fighting points, build their allies and raise awareness of the unsafe situations that kids continue to battle in 2020, the laws and regulation changes that can help make our society safer for kids and more. 'Half of Children Globally Don't Know About Convention on the Rights of the Child'.

When is International Day for Protection of Children celebrated?

As mentioned above, International Day for Protection of Children is celebrated on June 1 every year. The commemoration first began in 1950.

Why is International Day for Protection of Children celebrated?

In 1949, the Women's International Democratic Federation established the international day for the protection of children and ever since, this commemoration has helped stand in solidarity with the kids who are fighting abuse, violence and worse, raising awareness about the simple changes that can be made on a personal, institutions and societal standpoint to make the world safer for children, and more.

How is International Day for Protection of Children celebrated?

Every year, the celebrations of International Day for Protection of Children usually involved holding conventions and conferences, enrolling more people for relief work, and doing their bit to help those kids in need for a safe home. Protection of children’s rights is fixed in many international documents and resolutions, including the UN General Assembly Declaration of the Rights of the Child adopted in 1959 and Convention on the Rights of the Child adopted in 1989. The celebration is a reminder of all the work that has already been accomplished and the mammoth of the task that still lays ahead of us.

While the celebrations this year are bound to shift online, to combat the spread of COVID-19, it is now more important than ever to give our time to think about the kids who are living in an unprotected environment and battling that stress in addition to the fear of this pandemic. We hope that this International Day for Protection of Children stands as a reminder for all of us to do better and create safer spaces for kids to grow up. Happy International Day for Protection of Children 2020!