International Day for the Abolition of Slavery is a global event which is observed by all the member nations of the United Nations (UN). It is believed that slavery is a thing of the past. However, the truth is otherwise. Modern-day slavery is a reality and is an illness which continues to plague our society. The UN, along with its members, observe the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, every year, to raise awareness against slavery, and to abolish it completely. If you are seeking for more details about International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2020 – its date, observance, history, and significance, then you have reached the right place. International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade 2020 Date: Significance of the Day to Commemorate Struggles Faced by Victims of Slave Trade.

What is the date of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery?

The International Day for the Abolition of Slavery 2020 will be observed on December 2, i.e. Wednesday.

What is the history of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery?

The first International Day for the Abolition of Slavery was observed on December 2, in 1949. It was in that year when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution ‘UN convention for the Suppression of the Traffic in Persons and the Exploitation of the Prostitution of Others’. Since then, the UN and its member countries have been observing the event of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery every year on December 2.

What is the significance of observing International Day for the Abolition of Slavery?

Did you know over 40 million people are still experiencing some form of modern slavery? In terms of numbers, every 5 persons in 1,000 people are victims of slavery around the world. Every 1 person in 4 victims of slavery is a child. The stats are mind-boggling, and why not! And these are only the official numbers on the UN’s official website. We do not know how murky is the scenario and what are the actual numbers who are suffering in slavery. International Day for the Abolition of Slavery: Five Quotes on Slavery on the United Nations Day.

There are different forms of modern-day slavery, such as forced labour, sexual exploitation, forced marriage, debt bondage, child labour, human trafficking, etc. The observance of International Day for the Abolition of Slavery aims to bring people’s focus towards these forms of slavery prevalent in the world. It aims to educate people on the hardships the victims face.

There are workshops, seminars, educational shows, etc. organised across the globe, which encourage people to stop this divide, encourage them to speak up against these ills, and motivate them to help those in need. Observing the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery keeps the hope of seeing the world free of modern-day slavery alive.

As December 2 nears, we at LatestLY wish you do your bit and contribute in the fight against slavery. Hope this International Day for the Abolition of Slavery brings some positivity and there’s some reduction in numbers of victims.

