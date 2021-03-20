When we write in a book, eat food, take medicine or build a house, we always forget to link that these and many other aspects of our lives are connected to forests in one way or another. To appreciate the value of all types of forests and trees, every year March 21 is observed as the International Day of Forests.

The United Nations General Assembly announced the International Day of Forests (IDF) on December 21, 2012, to promote efforts and activities such as tree-planting campaign.

"Forest sustainable management and their use of resources are key to combating climate change, and to contributing to the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations. Forests also play a crucial role in poverty alleviation and in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yet despite all of these priceless ecological, economic, social and health benefits, global deforestation continues at an alarming rate," United Nations said.

International Day of Forests 2021 Theme:

Every year, the theme International Day of Forests is different. The theme for 2021 is "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being."

You can celebrate this day by planting trees, symposiums, or hosting a student debate. You can also spread awareness by sharing the logo, banner or posters of 2021 International Day of Forests on social media platforms. You can also share photos of your favourite plants and trees using the #IntlForestDay hashtag.

