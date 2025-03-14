The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is celebrated annually on March 14. This day was chosen as the date for the International Day of Mathematics because it was already celebrated in many countries as Pi Day, based on the fact that some countries write it as 3/14 and the mathematical constant Pi is approximately 3.14. The day highlights the importance of mathematics in science, technology, education, and daily life. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Mathematics 2025 date and the significance of the annual global event. International Day of Maths Greetings: Netizens Celebrate Pi Day With Messages, Memes, Images and Quotes on March 14!

The International Day of Mathematics (IDM) is a worldwide celebration that falls on March 14 and most countries around the world participate through activities for both students and the general public in schools, museums, libraries, and other spaces. In this article, let’s know more about International Day of Mathematics 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

International Day of Mathematics 2025 Date

International Day of Mathematics 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

International Day of Mathematics History

The International Day of Mathematics project is led by the International Mathematical Union with the support of a number of international and regional organisations from all over the world. The day was proclaimed by UNESCO on the 40th session of the General Conference, November 26, 2019. The first celebration of International Day of Mathematics was held on March 14, 2020.

International Day of Mathematics Significance

International Day of Mathematics is an opportunity to celebrate the essential role that maths plays in breakthroughs in science and technology, improving the quality of life, among other things. The annual event also aims to improve understanding among the general public, decision-makers, and in schools about the importance of mathematics.

