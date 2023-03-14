Today is International Day of Maths 2023. Every year, March 14 is celebrated as the International Day of Mathematics across the globe. The International Day of Maths or Mathematics is also known as Pi Day as the mathematical constant π can be rounded down to 3.14. The theme for his year's International Day of Maths 2023 is "Mathematics for Everyone". On the occasion of International Day of Maths 2023, netizens took to social media to celebrate Pi day with messages, pictures, and quotes. Here's a look. International Day of Mathematics 2023 Date and Theme: Know the History and Significance of Pi Day Celebrations Globally.

Happy International Day of Maths

Happy International Day of Maths pic.twitter.com/jSBcFct8dD — My88FM (@My88_FM) March 14, 2023

Happy International Day of Mathematics!

To the Important Language We All Hate

Extending Warm Wishes to You on Pi Day

"Extending warm wishes to you on Pi Day. Let us celebrate this day with this amazing constant that always wins the attention of mathematicians around the world" #uniquedreamers #uniqdreamers #piday pic.twitter.com/ZZYIyrFJYT — Uniq Dreamers (@UniqDreamers) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)