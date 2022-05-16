International Day of Living Together in Peace is an annual observance initiated by the United Nations which focuses on helping countries worldwide to take initiatives to get closer to world peace. International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022 will be celebrated on May 16. This annual celebration has been in the works for the United Nations since the end of the Second World War. And as we prepare to celebrate International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, the history of International Day of Living Together in Peace and more. May 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

When is the International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022?

International Day of Living Together in Peace is celebrated on May 16 every year. This celebration was first observed on May 16 in 2018 and has been an annual celebration ever since.

History of International Day of Living Together in Peace?

The world is fragmented into various estates with rampant violence and issues between them. And ever since the end of World War II, the United Nations has been determined to take various vital initiatives that will help build a world where countries co-exist peacefully. The day first came into being after the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare May 16 as the International Day of Living Together in Peace on December 8 2017.

The celebration of the International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022 is sure to be filled with important conferences, events and other initiatives that help propagate world peace. The essence of this celebration is to highlight why living together peacefully is much more beneficial to the world than fighting against one another. The celebration is also crucial in taking key initiatives to help countries at war or filled with political tensions to have dialogues and reach a peaceful solution. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy International Day of Living Together in Peace 2022.

