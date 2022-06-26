International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022 will be celebrated on June 26. This annual observance is organized by the United Nations every year to help people speak out against violence and share the stories of their trauma without being shamed for it. Victims and survivors often struggle with opening up about their trauma because of the way that the world perceives them. However, International Day in Support of Victims of Torture helps victims and survivors to help share their stories in their safe spaces. As we prepare to celebrate International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day and how to celebrate International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

When is International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022?

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022 will be celebrated on June 26 worldwide. The United Nations General Assembly initiated this observance. Two main reasons are that June 26 was the chosen date for this observance. First, on June 26 1945, the United Nations Charter was signed during the midst of World War II – the first international instrument obliging UN members to respect and promote human rights. Second, June 26 1987, was when the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment came into effect.

Significance of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

The first International Day in Support of Victims of Torture was held in 1998. On this day, the United Nations appealed to all the governments and members of society to take appropriate actions to help and support the victims and survivors of torture. 1998 also marked the 50th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which proclaims that “no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment”.

We hope that the observance of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture helps people to get one step closer to making sure everyone is safe from torture or any cruelty. Happy International Day in Support of Victims of Torture 2022!

