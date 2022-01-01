Every year on the 1st of January World Day of Peace is commemorated. Pope along with the church mainly concentrated on four crucial areas that can lead towards achieving Peace. This day is primarily a 'Catholic feast day' which is dedicated to universal peace on the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. January 1, 2022: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

On this occasion, Popes generally make authoritative declarations on the Catholic Social Teachings (C.S.T.). The teachings revolve around the relationship of an individual with other human beings, the relationship of states among states, the relationship of an individual with particular states, and the relationship of individuals and states with the worldwide community.

World Day Of Peace 2022- History

In the year 1967, Pope Paul VI felt the need that this globe required peace and understanding. Pope proposed the idea that the churches play a vital role in his journey of searching for world Peace. And henceforth 1st January was designated as a sacred Day.

World Day Of Peace 2022- Significance

The main theme of this auspicious Day remains untouched i.e creating a culture of care but the sub-themes change on an annual basis in order to tone in with the rising issues of that year. This event boosts up countries' economies, unifies people, contributes to cultural exchanges, and on and on.

This day plays an important role in promoting harmony and peace around the globe. It also promotes a green and sustainable global economy that produces jobs, reduces emissions, and builds resilience to climate impacts. The benefits of a peaceful society have been the emphasis of every year’s World Day of Peace.

