Every year, International Equal Pay Day is observed on September 18 around the world. This global event highlights the global issue of the gender pay gap, where women are often paid less than men for doing the same or similar work. The international day serves as a perfect opportunity to urge and encourage action for governments, businesses, and organisations to ensure equal pay for equal work, promote fairness in workplaces, and support women’s economic empowerment. As we observe International Equal Pay Day 2025, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of International Equal Pay Day quotes, International Equal Pay Day 2025 HD wallpapers, International Equal Pay Day wallpapers and GIFs which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these International Equal Pay Day messages and send them to your loved ones as Happy International Equal Pay Day 2025 wishes, slogans and Facebook status. International Equal Pay Day Messages: Netizens Share Powerful Quotes, Sayings, Images and Videos To Raise Awareness About the Issue of Gender Pay Gaps.

Achieving equal pay is an important milestone for human rights and gender equality. This day reminds the world that despite progress, women still earn on average 20% less than men globally, and the gap is even wider for women with children, women of colour, and women with disabilities.

Inspirational Quotes to Share on International Equal Pay Day

“There is no such thing as a free woman until she earns the same as a man for the same work.” – Unknown “Closing the gender pay gap isn’t just about fairness; it’s about unlocking the potential of half the world’s population.” – Unknown “Equal pay for equal work is not a women’s issue. It’s a human rights issue.” – Gloria Steinem “The pay gap is not just numbers; it is a reflection of how much society values women’s work.” – Unknown “When women are paid fairly, families thrive, businesses prosper, and nations move forward.” – Barack Obama “Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.” – Barbara Gittings “Fair wages are the foundation of dignity, respect, and equality.” – Unknown “Every time a woman is paid less than a man for the same job, it tells her that her work is worth less. That must change.” – Hillary Clinton “The gender pay gap is not just about money; it’s about justice, respect, and equality.” – Unknown “When women rise, we all rise.” – Sheryl Sandberg

Achieving equal pay for work of equal value and position pay equity is a human right and social development imperative, and for this, countries must reinforce equal pay for work of equal value as a shared goal that benefits workers, businesses and society at large.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 17, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).