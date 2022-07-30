Friendship Day celebrates the importance of loving, platonic relationships. Friendship is one such relation that gets humans closer to one another. Friendship Day is observed on different dates in different countries. Some countries celebrate it on July 30 (International Friendship Day as marked by the UN), whereas it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in many countries including India. Therefore, many countries will be celebrating it on August 7 this year. As you celebrate Friendships Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Friendship Day 2022 quotes, Friendship Day images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loving friends to wish them on this day through WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and other social media platforms. Friendship Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Beautiful Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes To Share With Your Best Friends.

Though friendship was started initially as a marketing strategy for Hallmarks cards in 1930, the idea of celebrating the day was first given out on July 20, 1958. Dr Ramon Artemio Bracho has the idea of celebrating Friendship Day during dinner with his friends in Puerto Pinasco. World Friendship Crusade was formed during this meeting which promotes friendship and fellowship for one and all irrespective of race, colour and religion. Here are quotes you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy friendships Day 2022 through various social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is Nothing on This Earth More To Be Prized Than True Friendship. – Thomas Aquinas

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Can’t Describe Your Best Friends in Words. You Can Describe Them With Memories That You Had With Them. – Saurabh Saini

WhatsApp Message Reads: There’s Not a Word Yet for Old Friends Who’ve Just Met. – Jim Henson

WhatsApp Message Reads: Many People Will Walk in and Out of Your Life, but Only True Friends Leave Footprints in Your Heart. – Eleanor Roosevelt

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Beautiful Discovery True Friends Make Is That They Can Grow Separately Without Growing Apart. – Elisabeth Foley

People share beautiful sayings and quotes with their friends on this day to express their feelings. Friendship is one of the purest relationships to all entire humanity. You can be yourself with your friend without any fear of being judged. Here are quotes and sayings you can download and send to all your BFFs to wish them Happy Friendships Day 2022 through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Wishing everyone Happy Friendships Day 2022!

