International Mother Language Day, observed annually on February 21st, is a global commemoration of linguistic diversity and the promotion of mother languages as vital components of cultural identity. Originating from the language movement in Bangladesh in 1952, where students protested for the recognition of Bangla as an official language, this day underscores the importance of preserving and celebrating all languages worldwide. As you observe International Mother Language Day 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day. Promoting and Celebrating Linguistic and Cultural Diversity.

International Mother Language Day serves as a poignant reminder of the role language plays in shaping our sense of self, community, and belonging. International Mother Language Day encourages societies to honour linguistic diversity, promote multilingualism, and safeguard the rights of speakers of minority and indigenous languages, fostering understanding, tolerance, and respect across cultures.

On International Mother Language Day, individuals and organisations share quotes and messages to raise awareness about the significance of linguistic diversity and the importance of preserving mother languages. These messages often emphasise the intrinsic value of languages as carriers of cultural heritage, identity, and collective memory. Quotes from influential figures, such as Nelson Mandela, Maya Angelou, and Mahatma Gandhi, may be shared to inspire reflection on the power of language to unite and empower communities. Here is a wide range of quotes and messages that you can download and share with one and all to wish them Happy International Mother Language Day 2024.

Messages on International Mother Language Day often highlight the need for inclusive language policies and practices that respect and promote linguistic diversity. They advocate for the implementation of multilingual education programs, the recognition of language rights, and the preservation of endangered languages. These messages aim to mobilise support for initiatives that empower language communities and foster dialogue and cooperation in the preservation and promotion of mother languages.

Wishing everyone a Happy International Mother Language Day 2024!

