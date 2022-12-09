Every year, International Mountain Day is observed on December 11 to encourage sustainable development in the mountains. The day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2003. International Mountain Day is observed every year with a different theme relevant to sustainable mountain development. Mountains are home to 15% of the world´s population and host about half of the world's biodiversity hotspots. They provide fresh water for everyday life to half of humanity; hence, their conservation is a key factor for sustainable development. As we celebrate International Mountain Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about the history and significance of the day. Mountain Day 2022: Scenic Images, Beautiful Pics & HD Wallpapers of the Peaks To Send to Your Loved Ones!

History of International Mountain Day

The history of International Mountain Day dates back to 1992 when Agenda 21, "Managing Fragile Ecosystems: Sustainable Mountain Development", of Chapter 13 was adopted at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development. The increasing attention to the importance of mountains led the UN to declare 2002 the UN International Year of Mountains. The first international day was celebrated for the first time the following year, in 2003. Top 5 Mountain Ranges You Must See Before You Die!

International Mountain Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2003 and encouraged the international community to organize events at all levels on that day to highlight the importance of sustainable mountain development.

Theme of International Mountain Day

The theme of International Mountain Day (IMD) 2022 on December 11 will be ‘Women move mountains’. Women play a key role in mountains' environmental protection and social and economic development. They are often the primary managers of mountain resources, guardians of biodiversity, keepers of traditional knowledge, custodians of local culture, and experts in traditional medicine.

Significance of International Mountain Day

International Mountain Day 2022 is an opportunity to promote gender equality and therefore contribute to improving social justice, livelihoods and resilience. Recently, the UN proclaimed 2022 the International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development. The day raises awareness and focuses on the importance of Mountains not only for our lives but also for the inhabitants, the ecosystem, and the environment.

While 'Women move mountains' is the suggested theme for 2022, countries, communities, and organizations are welcome to celebrate IMD through a theme that is more relevant to them. This International Mountain Day 2022, let’s pledge to protect natural resources and make the planet a better place to live! Happy International Mountain Day 2022 to all!

