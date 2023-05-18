International Museum Day (IMD) is annually celebrated in countries across the world on or around May 18. The international day is coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Every year, International Museum Day highlights a specific theme that reflects a relevant issue facing museums across the globe. This year, International Museum Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 18, 2023. The special day dedicated to museums is aimed at raising awareness about the fact that museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures, and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. The celebrations of International Museum Day can last a day, a week or an entire week. Scroll down to know the International Museum Day 2023 Date, history and significance. Top 5 Museums in the World: From British Museum in London to Vatican Museum in Italy, List of Museums You Must Visit Once in Your Lifetime.

International Museum Day 2023 Date

International Museum Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

International Museum Day 2023 Theme

The theme for International Museum Day 2023 is 'Museums, Sustainability, and Wellbeing'.

International Museum Day History

The first International Museum Day took place in 1977. It was coordinated by ICOM. IMD was established following the adoption of a resolution by ICOM to create an annual event. The day was formed with the aim of further unifying the creative aspirations and efforts of museums and drawing the attention of the world public to their activity. The day provides the opportunity for museum professionals to meet the public and educate them as to the challenges that museums face.

On International Museum Day, museums internationally are invited to participate to promote the role of museums around the world with several events and activities related to the annual theme. An annual theme for the event was first adopted in 1992. An international poster from ICOM was first developed in 1997, and in that year was adopted by 28 countries. International Museum Expo 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Three-Day Event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi On May 18.

Significance

International Museum Day is an important day that raises public awareness of the role museums play in the development of society. It also promotes dialogue between museum professionals. Since 2020, the International Museum Day supports a set of Goals from the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Every year since 1977, ICOM has organised a day that represents a unique moment for the international museum community. Over the years, participation in International Museum Day is growing among museums all over the world.

