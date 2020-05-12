International Nurses Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook GIFs, HD Images, SMS And Messages to Share Thanking Medical Staff

International Nurses Day 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Nurses Day is celebrated annually on May 12 to recognise the effort of nurses. It is observed on May 12 as it is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. International Nurses Day commemorates the work of hardworking nurses across countries. As we observe International Nurse Day 2020, we bring to you Nurses Day HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and greetings which you can share with nurses thanking them. This International Nurse Day holds even more significance as during the coronavirus pandemic, nurses are playing a major role being in the frontline. During this crucial time, take time out to show your heartfelt gratitude to the nurses who are working relentlessly by sending these messages. Happy International Nurses Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages & GIF Greetings to Honour Nurses.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) celebrates this day since 1965. And this year as we are in lockdown, it is the medical staff which are ensuring that most of us are in the comfort of our homes. Let's take a moment to thank their selfless efforts with which they drive themselves to work every day, a place we deter going in the current situation. And let's not miss this opportunity in thanking them for all they do. International Nurses Day 2020 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of The Day Honouring Florence Nightingale.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Takes Real Dedication and Strength to Work in a Profession Like Yours. You Have to Completely Surrender Yourself Into Serving Others…… Salute to Your Hard Work and Wish You a Very Happy International Nurses Day.

Facebook Greetings Reads: We Can Sleep Comfortably Because We Know That Someone Is There to Take Care of Our Loved Ones, Someone Is There to Give Them Medicines on Time. You Are Doing a Wonderful Job. Warm Wishes to You on Nurses Day!

Facebook Greetings Reads: Things Are Much Easier and Comfortable With a Nurse Like You Who Is There to Do Her Job With Responsibility. You Are Really One of the Best Nurses. Sending Warm Wishes to You on International Nurses Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Few Get a Chance to Serve People and Nurses Are One of Them. Sending My Best Wishes to an Amazing Nurse on the Occasion of International Nurses Day 2020!

As we celebrate International Nurses Day, you can also download beautiful WhatsApp Stickers on nurses from PlayStore and send it to them. WhatsApp being a widely used instant messaging app, it is often used to festive greeting and birthday wishes. We wish everyone a Happy International Nurses Day!