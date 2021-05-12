Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare systems that ensure that the patients are as comfortable as possible and provide them with timely treatments time and again. They play a vital role in the recovery of people and care deeply about those they serve for. However, nurses are often the ones who are hardly acknowledged or celebrated. The commemoration of International Nurses Day aimed to change just that. International Nurses Day 2021 will be celebrated on May 12 and is sure to be an eventful affair. From sharing Happy International Nurses Day greetings to International Nurses Day 2021 wishes, Happy International Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures, people do a lot to celebrate this day.

International Nurses Day celebration is preceded by a week-long observance of Nurses Week, where people raise awareness on various issues that Nurses and healthcare professionals face on a daily basis. The significance of International Nurses Day 2021 is sure to be much higher since the last year has taught us the crucial role that nurses play across the world. They have been a strong pillar that has helped the world cope with the pandemic and continue to give their all in various parts of the world where COVID continues to spread its wrath.

The celebration of International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale - the founder of modern nursing. As we prepare to commemorate International Nurses Day 2021, here are some Happy International Nurses Day greetings, International Nurses Day 2021 wishes, Happy International Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends online.

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nurses Bear the True Spirit of Humanity. Happy Nurses Day 2021 to All the Beautiful Souls!

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nursing Is Not an Easy Job and Those Who Dedicate Their Whole Lives in This Profession Must Be Respected and Celebrated! Happy International Nurses Day 2021!

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Dedication and Expertise Is Incredible. Thank You Nurses!

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Touch Lives With Care in All That You Do. Thank You Nurses.

Happy International Nurses Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Nurses Day to All the Wonderful Nurses of the World! The Dedication You Show Towards Your Job Is Marvellous and Praiseworthy.

How to Download Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download special WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link. Happy International Nurses Day 2021 to all the nurses who take the front rows in the battles against pandemic like the true warriors! our respect to you!

