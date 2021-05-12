International Nurses Day is an annual celebration that is held on May 12. Since it is the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale - the founder of modern nursing, May 12 served as the perfect date for the International Nurses Day celebration. The observance of International Nurses Day 2021 is sure to be extra special as people worldwide do their bit to thank the nurses and healthcare professionals who played a crucial role in helping their loved ones get better through these extremely challenging times. Sharing International Nurses Day 2021 wishes, Happy International Nurses Day messages, Quotes on Nurses, Happy International Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures is a common way of showing this gratitude to the world.

The celebration of International Nurses Day was first started in 1965 by the International Council of Nurses (ICN). Ever since, this celebration has created a platform for nurses and healthcare professionals to express their issues, voice their opinions on their needs, whether it is pay parity, shift monitoring and more. The celebration of International Nurses Day is filled with various events and conferences, commemorating and applauding the contributions of the millions of healthcare workers. The week leading up to International Nurses Day on May 12 is observed as Nurses Week to widen awareness about the role of nurses in our health and well-being.

In 2021, the theme for International Nurses Day will be 'Nurses: A Voice to Lead - A vision for future healthcare'. This celebration is bound to be a great day for thousands of people to give back to the nursing community and ensure that they know how thankful we are for all that they do. Here are some International Nurses Day 2021 wishes, Happy International Nurses Day messages, Quotes on Nurses, Happy International Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends to celebrate this day better.

“The Most Important Practical Lesson Than Can Be Given to Nurses Is to Teach Them What to Observe.” -Florence Nightingale

“Caring Is the Essence of Nursing.” -Jean Watson

“A Nurse Will Always Give Us Hope, an Angel With a Stethoscope.” -Carrie Latet

“Constant Attention by a Good Nurse May Be Just As Important as a Major Operation by a Surgeon.” -Dag Hammarskjold, Diplomat

“Nurses Dispense Comfort, Compassion, and Caring Without Even a Prescription.” -Val Saintsbury

“The Trained Nurse Has Become One of the Great Blessings of Humanity, Taking a Place Beside the Physician and the Priest.” -William Osler

“Our Job as Nurses Is to Cushion the Sorrow and Celebrate the Joy, Everyday, While We Are ’Just Doing Our Jobs.” -Christine Belle

How to Download International Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

After getting your hands on quotes and messages to commemorate International Nurses Day 2021, you can also download special WhatsApp Stickers for this observance. HERE is the download link to get International Nurses Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers. Happy International Nurses Day 2021! Your kind smile is enough to cure all the diseases of the world! Your dedication and expertise is incredible. Thank you, nurses!

