International Picnic Day is an annual celebration that is commemorated across the globe on June 18. The day highlights the importance of a picnic and the joy it brings. The origin of picnics can be traced directly to the French Revolution. A picnic is a meal taken outdoors during an excursion, especially in scenic surroundings, such as a park or lakeside. It is a perfect way to bring people together for an enjoyable day where one can be in the company of nature, friends and family and enjoy life to the fullest. As we celebrate International Picnic Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. 6 Places Near Mumbai That Are Perfect for Quick Vacay.

International Picnic Day History

As per historical records, the idea of a meal that was jointly contributed to and enjoyed out of doors was essential to picnics from the early 19th century. The French Revolution popularized the picnic across the world. French aristocrats fled to other Western countries, bringing their picnicking traditions with them. In the Middle Ages, the practice of an elegant meal eaten out-of-doors, rather than a worker's meal in an agricultural field, was connected with respite from hunting. However, picnics today can be of various forms depending on the preferences. Best Picnic Spots From Around the World You Can Plan Outings At.

International Picnic Day Significance

The word ‘picnic’ probably gets its origins from the French language, specifically from the word 'pique-nique’. In the busy world that we live in today, International Picnic Day is celebrated as an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of eating outside. Some picnics are a potluck, where each person contributes a dish for all to share, while some call for a picnic to enjoy some time out with friends and family or loved ones. On International Picnic Day 2023, plan an outing with your family and loved ones and make the day a fun-filled one!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2023 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).